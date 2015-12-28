Magstim Welcomes EGI

Magstim Acquires Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI) Product Portfolio

“EEG adds high-density to our product portfolio supporting more than 1,200 research labs and clinics that focus on mental health, brain disorders and cognitive neuroscience.”

Lothar Krinke, CEO

Magstim, the global leader in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), today announced an agreement to acquire the product portfolio of Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI) from Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology.

Why MagstimEGI?
  • Neuroscience research is at the core of both EGI and Magstim
  • We are fully committed to sustaining and expanding the EGI technology
  • EGI adds to our product offering and presents a development platform for integration of TMS & High-Density EEG
  • Our passion is to improve treatment for patients and advance the field of neuroscience through innovation
Lothar Krinke

“We are honored to welcome the Electrical Geodesic, Inc. high-density EEG product offering to our family and look forward to continuing EGI’s legacy of innovation, service, and product integrity.”

“We are pleased that this sale will allow Magstim to continue supporting EGI customers”

Brent Berthy, Business Leader Precision Diagnosis Solutions at Philips
Magstim

Magstim delivers high-performance, versatile Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) solutions with packages for researchers and medical professionals.To find out more visit www.magstim.com

EGI designs non-invasive multimodal technologies to monitor brain activity and deliver transcranial electrical stimulation in brain research. To find out more about dense array EEG go to www.egi.com