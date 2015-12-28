Magstim Welcomes EGI

“EEG adds high-density to our product portfolio supporting more than 1,200 research labs and clinics that focus on mental health, brain disorders and cognitive neuroscience.”
Lothar Krinke, CEO
Lothar Krinke, CEO
Magstim, the global leader in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), today announced an agreement to acquire the product portfolio of Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI) from Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology.
Brent Berthy, Business Leader Precision Diagnosis Solutions at Philips
Magstim delivers high-performance, versatile Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) solutions with packages for researchers and medical professionals.To find out more visit www.magstim.com
EGI designs non-invasive multimodal technologies to monitor brain activity and deliver transcranial electrical stimulation in brain research. To find out more about dense array EEG go to www.egi.com